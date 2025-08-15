Shackleton shines for Great Britain with two Elite bronze medals

Todmorden’s Megan Shackleton returned from the ITTF World Para Elite Spokane tournament in a positive mood after picking up two bronze medals.

The 26-year-old boosted the British Para Table Tennis team’s haul to nine singles and nine doubles medals at the tournament in Washington State last week.

Shackleton’s campaign in the women’s class 4-5 competition started well and she lost only four points in a 3-0 win against Kajalben Makavana from India.

She then took the first set against the class 5 world number two Jung Young A before the three-time Paralympic bronze medallist from Republic of Korea came back to win in four close sets.

Megan Shackleton won two bronze medals in the United States. Pic: Manca Meglic

Shackleton secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Alexandra Stepanova from Kazakhstan and played superbly to beat the Korean class 5 world number four and Paralympic and World bronze medallist Moon Sunghye 3-0.

That took her through to the semi-finals where she lost 3-0 to the Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist Bavina Patel, the class 4 world number two from India.

“I feel I’ve been really solid this tournament,” said Shackleton, “and played some high-level stuff.

"To get through to the quarter-final against the world number three from class 5 I think shows I’m now progressing to the next level and the hard work being done to evolve my game is starting to pay off.

"In the semi-final I did play well in patches, but I was disappointed with a 3-0 loss as I believe I can challenge Patel a lot more than that. But all-in-all it’s really positive to finish the Elite with a podium position.”

The Todmorden ace secured her second medal of the tournament when she teamed-up with Jack Hunter-Spivey in the mixed class 10 doubles.

The British pair were 3-0 winners against the Americans Zachary Pickett and Liu Wei and then lost 3-0 to Jang Yeongjin and Moon Sunghye from the Republic of Korea.

They fought back well after losing the first set to beat the second Korean pair Park Jae Hyeon and Jung Young A 3-1 but had to settle for bronze after losing their final round-robin match to Lucas Carvalhal and Joyce De Oliveira from Brazil.

They had their chances to take both of the first two sets but lost them 14-12, 13-11 and the Brazilian pair completed a 3-0 win 11-4 in the third.

“I think we’ve played some positive stuff this tournament,” said Shackleton. “Obviously frustrating that we couldn’t close out the first two sets against Brazil but we’re building and getting stronger ready for the Europeans.”

“It’s disappointing that we lost that last match,” said Hunter-Spivey. “I think we are building towards the Euros and I’m looking forward to what we’re doing.

"We’re getting to a level now where we’re getting better and better and we just need to play more tournaments together and the more we gel the better we’ll get.”