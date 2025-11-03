Shackleton unlucky to miss out on knockout stages

Todmorden’s Megan Shackleton narrowly missed out reaching the knockout stages of the ITTF World Para Elite Yvelines 2025, in France, last week.

Competing in the women’s class 4-5 category, the 26-year-old lost 3-0 to the class 5 world number one Alexandra Saint-Pierre, from France, and showed all her character to beat class 4 world number four Irem Oluk, from Turkey, 3-2.

Shackleton then produced a brilliant performance to fight back from 2-0 down and beat the class 4 world number two and Paris 2024 Paralympic champion Sandra Mikolaschek, from Germany, 3-2, 11-4 in the fifth, and was unlucky not to progress to the knockout stages on countback.

The 16-strong squad of British Para table tennis team athletes were competing in tribute to their late Performance Director, Gorazd Vecko MBE, who passed away the previous week.

And they celebrated success with seven medals in the singles events, including gold for Fliss Pickard (women’s class 6), Rob Davies (men’s class 1) and Will Bayley (men’s class 7) and bronze for Bly Twomey (women’s class 7), Paul Karabardak (men’s class 6), Aaron McKibbin (men’s class 8) and Joshua Stacey (men’s class 9).

Fliss Pickard was a 3-0 winner against Kinga Mihalffy from Hungary and then recovered from losing the first set to beat Barbara Jablonka from Poland 3-1.

As group winner she received a bye into the semi-finals where she produced a typically gutsy performance to beat Katarzyna Marszal, the World and European silver medallist from Poland 3-2, 12-10 in the deciding set.

Pickard had to dig deep again in the final against Gulmira Gonobina that also went the distance.

After losing a tight first set 12-10 she edged the second and third sets 14-12 and secured the gold 12-10 in the fifth after the 36-year-old Russian had levelled at 2-2.

BPTT Programme Manager Shaun Marples said: “What the team has managed to do since hearing that Gorazd had passed away and wanting to battle in his honour, I think it really demonstrates the strong family culture that Gorazd instilled within this team over a number of years.

"It is with great pride that everyone has put on their GB shirt and gone out there and done just what they’ve done for Gorazd with some excellent performances and some great gold medals and bronze medals.

“But it was bigger than hitting a ball on the table. It was about doing it for Gorazd.

"The whole team back in the UK is extremely proud of every single individual who has been in France; it couldn’t have been easy talking to all the other countries who are also grieving, and all have amazing, positive memories of Gorazd.

“We’ve done ourselves proud and I know Gorazd would have been equally proud of the team. This is the start of the GB force battling in Gorazd’s honour and continuing his legacy for years and years to come.”