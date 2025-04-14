Stainland Lions hop into action at Bunny Runs races

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first two Bunny Runs of the year attracted a good contingent of Stainland Lions runners and it was Aileen Baldwin who claimed the headlines with two age group victories.

The midweek fell race favourites are part of the club’s Fell Championship and eight Lions were on the start line for the first race in the series, held at Penistone Hill.

Jim Harris leaped home first for the Lions in 20:54 while Baldwin showed age is no barrier to speed, hopping her way to first place in the FV70 category in 26:34.

Baldwin was in great form again in the second race, in which 17 Lions lined up among the 212 starters, again topping the FV70 list with a time of 26:04.

Stainland Lions at the second race of the Bunny Runs series.

Richard Hand was the first Lion home in 33rd place with a speedy time of 19:10, followed by clubmates Andy Baird (20:19), James Penson (20:28), Leon Severn (20:45), Amjid Khan (24:31), Ben Golding-Smith (24:48), Steve Crowther (25:14), Naomi Edwards (25:17), Helen Hudson (26:12), Sarah Wannerton (27:14), Laraine Penson (27:48), Sue Cash (27:56), Heather Anderson (29:03), Adam Morton (29:27), Paula Pickersgill (30:34) and Rosaline Sykes (32:04).

Elsewhere, globetrotting duo John and Karen Carless took part in race two of the SuperHalfs Series, this time in the picturesque streets of Prague.

Karen recorded a personal best of 1:55:03, shaving 39 seconds off her previous best, while John Carless crossed the line in 1:53:02.

Margaret Beever finished 20th in 3:16:43 at the Five Trig Points race, a 19-mile race with 3,000 feet of ascent, in which runners navigate an unmarked route to each checkpoint in the correct order.

The Baildon Boundary Way Half Marathon was a fixture in the Lions' Club Championship.

Ian Hoskins and Michelle Rogerson made their way to Burnley for the scenic Brun Valley Trail race and Hoskins finished in a solid 50:20, while Rogerson claimed third FV50 in 55:28.

Eleven Lions took on at the Baildon Boundary Way Half Marathon, a fixture in the Club Championship and a true test of trail grit. Mark Pigford powered home as the first Lion, picking up third MV55 in a strong 1:49:55. Martin O’Brien was third MV65 with 2:12:50.

Results: Mark Pigford 1:49:55, Daniel Sykes 1:52:02, Clayton Cutter 1:57:38, Martin O’Brien 2:12:50, Liz Norman 2:14:03, Amjid Khan 2:16:18, Hayley Kelly 2:25:59, Rebecca Gvozdenko 2:25:59, Paula Pickersgill 2:33:38, Laraine Penson 2:42:21, Alex Whyte 2:56:09.

Paula Statham smashed her previous half marathon personal best at the Motor On The Towpath race, hosted by Grim Up North. She stormed home in 1:29:17, slicing more than 13 minutes off her previous mark, to finish fourth overall and first woman. She finished just ahead of club mate Vinny Atkins, who clocked 1:29:18 to claim fifth overall.

Paula Statham smashed her personal best at the Motor On The Towpath race.

The relentless 980 feet of ascent failed to deter the seven Lions who made the short journey to Sowerby Bridge for the Flat Caps 10k.

The race, hosted by Sowerby Bridge Snails, is a local favourite and Martin O’Brien led the Lions’ charge with a solid 56:31. Hot on his heels were Dawn Medlock (1:10:17), Peter Cawdron (1:17:20), Judith Greenwood (1:19:00, 1st FV75), Eric Greenwood (1:21:37, 1st MV75), Anne Cawdron (1:22:27, 3rd FV65) and Jackie Barker (1:22:28, 2nd FV70).

There was a Stainland Lions parkrun takeover in last Saturday’s weekly event at Shroggs Park.

A total of 35 Lions ran the 5k and recorded six personal bests, seven first-in-age-group finishers and two 25th parkrun milestones.

Stainland runners all set for the Flat Caps 10k.

Vinny Atkins claimed second place with a personal best 18:36, Ray Mooney clocked a personal best 24:47 in his 25th parkrun and Naomi Edwards also marked her 25th milestone with a personal best time of 25:41.

There were also personal best performances from Laraine Penson (26:42), Sarah Wannerton (26:59) and Becky Hill (27:13).