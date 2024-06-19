​Stainland Lions runners impress at the invitational 2024 Joe Percy 10K race

The Stainland Lions team prepare for the Joe Percy 10K race.

Stainland Lions tackled the Joe Percy Invitational 10k on Wednesday evening as the race returned to Storthes Hall.

It was great to see lots of runners from local clubs getting together to take on this renowned team event.

The race started on Wood Lane followed by the traditional two loops of Farnley Tyas and ending with a sprint finish down Wood Lane. This race is a team event with separate trophies for men and ladies, with the first 10 men or ladies from a club making up the first team, the next the second team, etc.

The club entered 11 men and 4 Lions, with the Men’s Team coming in 11th place.

Results: Jamie Westwood 39:32, Vinny Atkins 40:08, Phil Moyles 41:49, Andy Baird 41:56, Jim Harris 43:54, Paul Corns 45:14, Gaby Ferris 46:57, Gavin Dodd 47:14, Helen Armitage 47:44, Amjid Khan 49:51, John Ingles 53:38, John Bassinder 53:51, Clare Thomas 55:43, John Rushworth 59:03 & Anne-Marie Killeen 1:09:45.

Wednesday also saw Damien Pearson take on Halifax Harrier’s fiendish little fell race around Ogden Reservoir woods and moorland, the Ogden Midsummer Madness.

Described as “beautiful but not for novices”, the full Category A race included just under four miles of roller-coaster hills, mud, streams, open moorland and near-vertical descents, Damien was the solo Lion finishing in 40:33.

The popular Bamburgh 10k is set on an amazing, picturesque rolling course which started and finished just outside the village, with great views of historic North East landmark Bamburgh Castle.