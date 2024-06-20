The Stainland Lions Running Club members line up at Bronte 5 Championship Race. Photo by Rosaline Sykes

​Twelve Stainland Lions Running Club members joined Thursday June 6’s Bronte 5, a counter in this year’s Club Championship.

A scenic, undulating 5 mile road race on quiet country roads from the Bronte Village of Haworth; the race is two laps of Penistone Country Park and incorporates the Yorkshire Vets 5 mile men’s and women’s road championships.

Mark Pigford was the first Lion home in 22nd place with a time of 34:00 and third in the M55 age category.

There were also age category places for Richard Spendlove (1st M75), Andrew Baird (2nd M50), Karen Carless (2nd F55) & David Farrar (2nd M60).

The Stainland Lions line up at the Marsden 10.

Results: Mark Pigford 34:00 (3rd M55), Andrew Baird 34:34 (2nd M50), David Farrar 35:09 (2nd M60), Steve Crowther 38:57, Gavin Dodd 39:03, Amjid Khan 39:23, Richard Spendlove 39:59 (1st M75), Karen Carless 41:00 (2nd F55), John Carless 41:01, Anne-Marie Ullyott 43:59, Paula Pickersgill 46:30 & Sarah Wannerton 47:55.

Ten Lions headed to Stadium Runners territory to take on the Marsden 10 on Sunday June 9.

The race started in Marsden and headed out on trails via Deer Hill Reservoir to Wessenden Head Road, it then climbed Wessenden Head before a very scenic downhill along trails in the Wessenden Valley and back to Marsden.

Mark Pigford led the Lions home for the second time in a week with a time of 1:17:04; and there were age category wins for Leon Severn (1st M35), Helen Armitage (1st F50) & Aileen Baldwin (1st F70) with Paula Pickersgill finishing 2nd F50.

Results: Mark Pigford 1:17:04, Dan Marsden 1:19:32, Mark Pottinger 1:22:26, Andrew Earnshaw 1:23:09, Leon Severn 1:25:57 (1st M35), Paul Corns 1:26:15, Martin O’Brien 1:33:36, Aileen Baldwin 1:35:07 (1st F70), Helen Armitage 1:36:03 (1st F50) & Paula Pickersgill 1:46:35 (2nd F50).

The 4.7 mile Bridestone Fell Race, held on June 11, with 1,230 ft of ascent goes past the famous Bridestone near Todmorden and takes in some of the lesser used paths in the Upper Calder Valley.

A short, fast, race with steep climbs, fast tracks and demon descents!

Martin O’Brien completed the race in 53:44 in 31st place.