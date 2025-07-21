The future is bright for Calder Valley’s junior fell runners

Ten determined junior athletes from Calder Valley Fell Runners braved the sweltering heat at the final English Junior Fell Running Championship race of the season, in Tebay, and once again delivered standout performances across the age categories.

Alfie Hobday became the 11th Calder Valley junior to make their debut in the series this year while Frank Lowe put in a storming run to finish fourth in the boys U11s category.

The U17s trio of Clara McKee, Joe Stone and Ted Parker continued their impressive form with Joe, now finally clear of injury and illness, reminding everyone of his talent with a superb fourth place finish.

Clara once again proved unbeatable, claiming first in the girls U17s race while Ted also ran strongly, coming home 14th in the boys U17s.

Harry Cliff, Ted Parker, Joe Stone and Clara McKee at Tebay.

As this was the final championship counter, the overall series results, in the U13s age group and up, were also confirmed and Clara McKee was the gold medal winner overall in the U17s girls.

Her brother Tom, a current England U18s international, secured silver overall in the boys U19s, Ted Parker finished 12th overall in the boys U17s and Harry Cliff finished 13th overall in the boys U15s.

These outstanding results helped Calder Valley to sixth place in the national club standings across the U13s to U19s categories, a fantastic achievement for the team.

With this year's strong group of U11s set to move up a category, a new wave of Valley juniors gaining experience, and Joe Stone hopefully enjoying an injury-free 2026, the club has every reason to aim even higher next season.

Ella Bradley in action in the U13s race.

Meanwhile, at the Baildon Carnival Fell Race, rising talent Isla Collins continued her winning ways with a superb run to take first place in the girls U9s race. Her brother Louis Collins wasn’t far behind in showcasing family speed, finishing fourth in the boys U11s.