Todmorden-born England test cricketer Peter Lever has died
Former England test cricketer Peter Lever, who was born and raised in Todmorden, has died, aged 84.
Peter was Todmorden born and bred, starting his career at Todmorden Cricket Club.
The fast bowler was part of the England team that won the Ashes in Australia in 1970-71 under captain Raymond Illingworth, the tour in which he made his Test debut.
He took 41 wickets in 17 Tests and 11 more in 10 one-day internationals.
Peter wrote an introduction to the 1987 book written by two Todmorden News journalists to mark Todmorden CC's 150th anniversary.
