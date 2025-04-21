Todmorden Harriers duo take on speedy Rivington Pike race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden Harriers’ Danny Aspinall and David Ashton were among the strong field who assembled for the iconic Rivington Pike, one of the oldest fell races in the country.

A strong head wind was against them on the way up to the Pike, but there was huge support from the spectators who cheered on the intrepid runners.

The short, fast race was won in a time of 17:56 with Aspinall (V40) taking 19th place in 21:26 and Ashton (V65) claiming 222nd in 33:37.

The third and final race of the Bunny Runs series took place in Haworth last week and Stainland Lions’ runners were on the hunt for points in the club’s Fell Running Championship.

Stainland Lions runners at the third race of the Bunny Runs series.

Nine Lions laced up for the last hop of the series, with James Penson leading the pride home in a strong time of 20:08.

Not far behind was Jim Harris in 20:46, followed by Steve Crowther (25:00), Helen Hudson (25:42), Martin O’Brien (25:51), Aileen Baldwin (26:18, 1st FV70), Laraine Penson (26:39), Heather Anderson (27:59) and Adam Morton (30:03). Baldwin’s third successive first place in the FV70 secured the age group title in fine style.

Salford Harriers hosted their classic Good Friday 10k, attracting over 550 speedy entrants from across the north and beyond.

The flat, fast, two-lap course was primed for quick times and the Lions didn’t disappoint. Eddie Martin tore it up with a blistering 36:33, earning him 78th overall. Lorraine Naylor followed with a solid 45:48.

A field of 14 club runners headed to Roundhay Park to support Joanne Hirst’s mission to complete a 10k every month in 2025, while also raising funds and awareness for the MS Society.

On a scenic but undulating multi-terrain course, the Lions ran well with Paula Statham leading the way with a fantastic time of 43:49 that secured her fourth place in the women’s ranks and second FV35.

She was followed by Joanne Cooke (57:05), Paula Pickersgill (59:34, 3rd FV55), Dawn Medlock (1:03:35), Lin Devine (1:03:45), Caroline Ford (1:03:49), Beverley Day (1:04:44), Peter Cawdron (1:11:13), Joanne Hirst (1:15:40), Anne Cawdron (1:15:43, 2nd FV65), Allison Bamford (1:17:27), Debbie Grunhut-Hinds (1:19:40), Lesley Henderson (1:20:20, 1st FV75), Jackie Barker (1:21:39, 2nd FV70) and Carol Heptonstall (1:21:41).