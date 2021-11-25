Todmorden Harriers runners take on cyclists in Bingley

Lisa Miles was the first V50 finisher at the Wooler Trail half marathon.

The 8.3k off road event also has 288m of ascent and three Toddies were among the field of 167 runners.

Dave Collins ran the course in 51:49; Martin Roberts clocked 57.30 and Jane Leonard finished in 1:03:45. Nathen Edmonson, of Ilkley Harriers, won the event as the first runner back in a time of 34:31 and the first cyclist, in third place overall, was Thomas Potter in 35:18.

A field of almost 500 returned to Barley to take on the Tour of Pendle, a 17 mile run over Pendle Hill with nearly 5,000ft of climbing.

Todmorden's Dave Collins in action in the Harriers versus Cyclists event in Bingley.

Doni Clarke was the first Harrier to finish, in fifth place overall after running most of the way as joint leader. Duncan Cannon recorded a personal best and Annie Hassel made the podium finishing third woman.

Seven Harriers competed in the second round of the West Yorkshire Winter League in Northowram, where 446 runners from 16 local clubs took part.

Andrew Worster led the pack finishing first, Matt Flannigan was 51st with Dave Garner, fresh from doing the Tour of Pendle the day before, finished 74th.