Trafford MV 5 V Halifax Ladies 44

Halifax travelled to unbeaten leaders for this NC1 league fixture.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately the poor weather conditions curtailed the opportunity for fast open rugby with the game regularly broken for handling errors from both sides.

Fax started the stronger and attacked the Trafford line, but with errors keeping the scores even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually Fax’s continued pressure in both attack and defence allowed a strong carry from Leah Mae Birkett to crash over. The game continued in the same vein, until a fast flowing backs move saw Lizzie Swales canter in on the open side. A further dynamic attack gave Late Marks space to arc her way through a tired defence to score. A number of cheap penalties continued to cost Fax hard fought yards, until a well worked attack by Trafford, saw them tiptoe over the line to score tight in the corner.

Halifax Ladies were up against Trafford MV

A further try for Fax, saw a good handling move put Nina Zebedee-Howard in space. This she converted.

The 2nd half saw the game continue in the same way. Fax dominated both the scrums and lineout, but struggled to maintain possession, making good yards with promising attacks to fall short each time. Eventually the pressure started to tell and Trafford tired allowing Rachel Colymn-Doyle a chance to take a hard line and score, again Nina converted.Trafford’s fight was extinguished and Fax went onto dominate the game with further tried from Lizzie Swales, Nina and Rachel to finish the game as 5-44 winners.

Fax will come up against strong opposition in the next few weeks and need to ensure that they continue to control games and maintain possession of the ball!