Two big wins for Halifax RUFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both Halifax Mens 1st XV and Ladies XV were victorious over the weekend

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday, November 17

Halifax Ladies v Keswick Falcons.

A fixture that looked to be possibly one of the best in the league with 2nd and 3rd fighting for the points and putting a marker down before their cup fixture in two weeks.

Amy Jones trying to escape the clutches of her opposite number Sophie Canham

A delay in kick off, left both sides cold and struggling to find momentum. Keswick applied early pressure through strong forward carries, before spreading the ball to another pod of forwards in the middle of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fax continued to ward off the attack until a quick ruck ball, saw Keswick with two attackers against four defenders, but still managed to put the winger away to score wide. The rest of the first half was a played as well as could be expected, with cold hands effecting the ability to retain possession for either side. The game flowed to both ends, but only Keswick crossed again to be held up over the line.

The 2nd half saw a change of attitude by Fax who started strongly, only to lose Rachel Comyn-Doyle to a yellow card, closely followed by Emily Schofield, who the referee later disputed as being responsible. Fax with 13 players continued strongly, trying to play running rugby. Unfortunately, the control at crucial moments let them down. Keswick then lost their loose head prop for repeated scrum penalties.

The arrival of Natty Lang and Tamm Ka into the game seemed to spur Fax on. Strong carries from Nel Luck and Leah Mae Birkett kept Keswick on the back foot, until repeated penalties saw Lucy Cochrane take the initiative and crash over. At this time the game was anyone’s!

Halifax Tight head Prop Natalia Laing on the rampage

Fax now started to put numerous phases together, moving the ball continuously across the pitch before another strong carry by Nel saw a break into Keswick’s 22, the ball went right, Keswick stood firm, but quick ball back left saw Nel with a mismatch and she forced her way over with the Keswick player clinging on. The conversion by Nina, saw a slender 7-point lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keswick tried to fight back, and lack of rugby knowledge nearly gave them the opportunity with a penalty for throwing the ball into touch on the final play. Fax held firm and forced the error for a knock on, and to secure a very hard-fought win 12-5!

All Fax players are showing a commitment to each other and the club, knowing every player in a squad has a role to play!

15 ZEBEDEE-HOWARD NINA

14 KERSHAW ALISSA

13 COMYN-DOYLE RACHEL

12 JONES AMY

11 SWALES ELIZABETH

10 COCHRANE LUCY

9 GRAY EVIE

1 SHARP ABIGAIL

2 BECKETT LEAH MAE

3 PICKLES PAIGE

4 ARTHUR ISOBEL

5 SCHOLEFIELD EMILY

6 DAVEY EMMA

7 LUCK CORAL

8 LUCK NIAMH Y

16 WILKES EMILY

17 LAING NATALIA Y

18 SAYA TAMI Y

19 GARNETT MARTHA-ANN

20 POWELL ELLA

Saturday, November 16

Halifax Rugby Club 1st XV 57 V Thirsk 7

Four tries by debutant winger Aaren Stott was the catalyst that started the demolition of the Thirsk on Saturday, by a much improved tighter, Halifax men's team.

Both sides showed their desire to strike early as penalties were traded. Unfortunately, neither side broke the deadlock until Dion Groombridge and Damen Birik made good ground before releasing Kyle Carter. The spaces opened up again for Groombridge to score out wide. Dyson converts from wide. 7-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It only took another three minutes for some more powerful interplay by the forwards for Aaren Stott to make his mark on the scoreline. Unfortunately, the conversion was missed, and the score remained 12-0.

Seven minutes later on the 25-minute mark, following a dominant Halifax scrum Chris Clough scored after a break by Jack Fairbank. The score was 19-0 and Halifax were cruising.

Eight minutes later, it was Louis Keyes turn to show the Thirsk backs a clean pair of heals. As the clock tipped towards half time, Aarhan Stott was once again on the score sheet as he showed the fullback the number on his back. The try was unconverted to leave the score 24-0,

On the 30-minute mark, the bonus point was already scored, and Halifax didn’t stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the pressure grew on Thirsk, they were in danger of losing any respectable scoreline in the game, as Halifax probed again, this time Kyle Carter scored again with the conversion successful to take the half time score 31 - 0.

Half Time - Halifax Rugby Club 1st XV 31 V Thirsk 0

Immediately after kick off Groombridge was on the charge again, having released the ball through several pairs of hands, he found himself with the try line beckoning, With Sean Dyson adding the extras, the score was 38 - 0.

As would be expected, with such a scoreline, the advantage was all Halifax, and as the Ovenden Park boys relaxed, the Thirsk boys took advantage and chipped the ball forward for Tight head prop Bill Rose to score, the conversation was successful for what would be their only score of the game. The score became 38 - 7.

It was time for Halifax to be under the cosh for a while, as Thirsk maintained the pressure for the next ten minutes, but Halifax proved too strong as a tap penalty released Kyle Carter to score another converted try to take the score 45=7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven minutes later, following an outstanding bit of play by Willie Woodhead, finished off with a twenty meter pass, Aahran Scott proved too fast, and having handed off the cover tackle, score his hat trick try, with Jack Fairbank taking over the kicking duties, the score became 52 - 7.

Again, immediately from kick off Aahran Stott was on the attack again, having received the ball from some outstanding hands, he scores his final try which remained unconverted, to take the final score 57=7.

Late on in the game as players concentration lapsed, it was Halifax who felt the wrath of the referee once again. Damen Birik was shown a yellow card for a high tackle. An unfortunate down point to an otherwise excellent 80 minutes of rugby.

Halifax have a week off next week, and the battle of the season takes place the following weekend, with their old foes Leeds Corinthians as Halifax travel to Leeds for a top of the table clash.

Full time Halifax Rugby Club 1st XV 57 V Thirsk 7

Halifax Rugby Club 1st XV 57

Tries - Groombridge (2), Scott (4), Clough (1), Carter (2)

Thirsk 7

Tries - Bill Rose

1.Robbie Spencer 💣

2.Willy Woodhead (PL)💣

3.Damen Birik💣

4.Issac Farrell

5.Micheal Kite

6.Nick Lodge

7.Joe Walsh

8.Dion Groombridge

9.Kyle Carter (VC)

10.Sean Dyson

11.Aaren Stott

12.Jack Fairbank (C)

13.Louis Keye

14.Riley Sunderland

15.Chris Clough

16.Simon Birkbeck💣

17.Anthony Lawton💣

18.Scott Smith

19.Craig Sim

20.Ben Bottomley