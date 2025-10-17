Valley duo in epic contest for Castle top spot

The battle for top spot in the Castle C’alf fell race turned into an epic tussle between Calder Valley Fell Runners’ duo Gavin Mulholland and Karl Gray.

The event, organised by Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Bill Johnson, is a shorter version of the now-retired Castle Carr race; its seven hilly miles taking in familiar local landmarks including Sheepstones, Crow Hill and the Rocking Stone, before crossing the temporarily demilitarised boundary into the private estate.

A total of 65 competitors took part, with the host club’s runners making up a fifth of the field, and it was Mulholland and Gray who were soon embroiled in the contest for first place.

The battle was eventually decided when Gray lost several minutes floundering in a bog and Mulholland seized the advantage to claim first place in 57:44, with Gray following in second.

Gavin Mulholland on his way to victory. Pic: Zoe Brown

Valley also secured the top two places in the women’s race. Susannah Richardson’s winning time of 1:10:56 was deemed to be a new course record, while Stella Chrisanthou, in second place, was also first FV50.

Also finishing in the top ten overall were Valley’s Kevin Hoult, in fourth, and Ben Costello in sixth. James Lindley gave a storming performance, his recent training regime clearly paying dividends.

Valley results: 1 Gavin Mulholland 57:44, 2 Karl Gray 1:01:20, 4 Kevin Hoult 1:06:10, 6 Ben Costello 1:06:50, 10 Susannah Richardson 1:10:56, 17 Stella Chrisanthou 1:17:59, 24 James Lindley 1:20:13, 27 James Mountain 1:21:44, 32 Andrew Wright 1:24:10, 34 Johnnie Watson 1:24:50, 46 Jonathan Emberton 1:37:42, 51 Tony Moran 1:46:49, 57 Graeme Woodward 1:59:54.

Meanwhile, 11 of Calder Valley’s junior starlets were in action at the Curly Wurly Junior races; runs of between 600m and 3k, set around the bowl of an old quarry in Penistone Hill country park on the outskirts of Haworth.

Susannah Richardson was the first woman to finish and set a new course record. Pic: Zoe Brown

The race was the season’s final junior championship counter and competition was keen between the youngsters.

Seven-year-old Arthur Wilcock took part in the 600m U9s race and produced a strong finish to claim fifth in the boys ranks and ninth overall out of 14 taking part.

The remaining age groups were all set off together, with the U11s, U13s and U15s runners completing one 1.6k loop, while the U17s and U19s continued on an extended course.

The youngest Calder trio, 10-year-old Frank Lowe and nine-year-olds Teddy Haigh and Jules Ciolino, were the first three runners from the club to finish, taking third, fifth and sixth places in the U11s boys.

Frank Lowe, ahead of Thomas Aitchison, in the Curly Wurly races. Pic: Woodentops

They also beat several others much older than them, finishing ninth, 12th and 13th overall out of the 54 runners in the U11s, U13s and U15s groups taking on the 1.6k course.

Alwyn Gardner (6th BU13), Alfie Hobday (8th BU13) and Thomas Aitchison (2nd BU15) were also in the top 20 overall.

Ella Bradley was back in action after recovering from a broken arm and her time of 9:18 placed her fourth in the U13s girls.

The faster runners all stayed at the finish line to cheer home their remaining team-mates Daniel Aitchison, Rory Bradley and Walter Devereux.