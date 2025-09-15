Valley’s women claim top two places in relay standings

Calder Valley Fell Runners women’s teams completed a one-two finish in the Cross Keys Relays last weekend.

The club were represented by the Baitings Babes and Gaddings Gals teams in the four-leg relay event, with the former clinching first place in their category and the Gals following in second.

The relay, which alternates between road and fell legs, started and finished outside the Cross Keys Inn and the Baitings Babes crossed the line in a time of 1:53:47 thanks to excellent runs from Rachel Cliff (23:36), Sophie Cunningham (26:35), Layla Hirst (28:44) and Laura Green (34:52).

The Gaddings Gals clocked 2:03:59 and comprised Carolyn Shimwell (29:02), Gemma Adams (30:51), Catherine Gannon (31:04) and Emily King (33:02).

Paul Haigh, Ambi Swindells and Francis Wooff at the Bullock Smithy Hike Ultra.

Meanwhile, Valley’s Adam Osbourne won two bronze medals at the World Masters in Italy.

He picked up an individual medal in the M45 uphill race, a 5k route with 800m of climb, and another bronze as part of the Great Britain team.

The gruelling Exterminator is a new addition to the Club Championships calendar and Phil Wells edged out clubmate Toby Sydes with a perfectly timed run to not only lead the Calder Valley contingent but also win the Vet 50 Championship.

The 17-mile fell race in the Peak District has more than a kilometre of climb, beginning with a modest 2.5k section to the first checkpoint at Totley Trig.

From there, it’s a rollercoaster of bracken descents and rocky climbs, weaving through Blackamoor, over Houndkirk Road, up to Burbage Moor and then up Higger Tor.

A trip to Stanage Plantation is followed by a descent to North Lees, the Church at Hathersage and then a climb back up Hathersage Moor via Smeekly Farm.

The old quarry track under Millstone edge is easy enough to navigate but the transition into Padley Gorge and the unmanned checkpoint is much more challenging.

Padley Gorge marks the beginning of the third and final uphill saga; through Longshaw, back to Moss Road and a return to Totley Moss Trig, before the final 2.5k hard ground descent to the finish at the Totley Pavilion.

CVFR results: 26 Phil Wells 3:03:47, 27 Toby Sydes 3:04:35, 31 Mark Barnabas 3:06:02, 34 James Cooke 3:07:54, 57 Peter Wilcock 3:32:50, 66 Samantha Hartley 3:40:34, 86 Marc Collett 4:11:25, 96 Tamsin Cooke 4:42:09.

The Peak District also played host to the latest round of the club’s Ultra Championships, at the Bullock Smithy Hike.

Ambi Swindells pushed through the pain of the 56-mile race to earn fourth place in the women’s ranks while Paul Haigh and Cara Grimwade crossed the line together in joint fourth place overall.