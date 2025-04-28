Wadsworth goes into opening round full of confidence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wadsworth gets his new campaign off the line at Oulton Park and he will be buoyed by his pace in the second test session, held at the same circuit, last weekend.
Wednesday morning's opening session began under damp skies but with a forecast promising clear and warm conditions later in the day, Wadsworth and his team made the tactical call to remain in the garage.
Their patience paid off and as the sun broke through and the track dried, Wadsworth hit the circuit with purpose, logging 30 laps across the remaining sessions. Using the time to trial a variety of setup options, he steadily built pace, ultimately clocking a 1:38.303 in the final session; a personal best for the day and the sixth-fastest lap overall.
Thursday delivered perfect testing conditions and the Halifax star wasted no time getting back to work.
In the morning’s 30-minute outing, he completed 11 focused laps and shaved more time off his benchmark, stopping the clock at 1:38.217 on his final tour. The afternoon session, held under brilliant blue skies, saw another consistent run of 11 laps, with Wadsworth matching his earlier pace and showing clear signs of confidence and control on the 2025 machine.
With momentum on his side, Wadsworth looked to push further in the final session of the test. Unfortunately, multiple red flags disrupted the rhythm and he was unable to improve on his earlier time.
Nonetheless, he wrapped up the two-day event with the ninth-fastest time overall, having made significant progress in both setup and performance.