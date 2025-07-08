Wet track denies Stapleford in dramatic Supersport weekend

There was plenty of drama on the track when Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing team returned to action for round four of the British Supersport Championship, at Knockhill, last weekend.

With regular rider Max Wadsworth, from Halifax, side-lined due to surgery, all eyes were on former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford, who flew the flag for the team.

Rain lashed the 1.26-mile Scottish circuit during free practice one, but Stapleford wasted no time adapting, lighting up the timing screens with the fourth-fastest time of 54.530s. With free practice two even wetter, the Triumph man still kept his rhythm, finishing the day fourth overall, just 0.286s behind pacesetter Joe Talbot.

Under drying skies, the first fully dry session of the weekend delivered a qualifying showdown for the ages. The top riders squeezed out every last tenth in the 15-minute shootout, and Stapleford came heartbreakingly close to pole, missing out by just 0.001 seconds to title rival Jack Kennedy.

The Macadam Triumph Racing team had an eventful weekend at Knockhill. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Just before race one, the skies opened, throwing strategy into chaos and tyre choice became a lottery.

Stapleford initially dropped back to seventh, but as the rain returned, his gamble began to pay off. Charging through the pack and capitalizing on late-race retirements, he crossed the line in fourth, only 14.460s behind winner Rhys Irwin, who mastered the mayhem.

Sunday's 22-lap feature race was another rain-soaked rollercoaster.

Stapleford held third initially but midway through lap one, he slid out at the chicane, his race, and potential championship lead, evaporating into the Knockhill mist. Kennedy capitalized with a commanding victory, reigniting his title challenge with his second win of the season.

After a bruising weekend, Stapleford now sits second in the standings, 13 points behind new leader Rhys Irwin, and just two points ahead of Kennedy, setting up an epic title fight.

All roads now lead to Brands Hatch on the weekend of July 26 and 27, where the stakes couldn't be higher.

Wadsworth returns, Stapleford seeks redemption, and three title rivals are separated by just a handful of points.