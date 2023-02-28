News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Whitehouse sees-off Olympic champion to claim national gymnastics title double

Halifax international gymnast Luke Whitehouse was crowned Senior English floor and parallel bars champion at Telford last weekend.

By Mark Berry
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Luke Whitehouse, centre, celebrates winning gold in the parallel bars.
Luke Whitehouse, centre, celebrates winning gold in the parallel bars.
Luke Whitehouse, centre, celebrates winning gold in the parallel bars.

Whitehouse retained his English floor title from 2022 and in doing so became the first gymnast to complete a triple back somersault at the championships.

He also produced a superb parallel bars routine to win gold and the national title, and in the process, saw-off three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock OBE, who bagged silver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitehouse capped-off a brilliant championships by claiming silver in the vault and finishing fourth in the All Around.

Most Popular

He will hope to build on his performance when he travels with the Great Britain team to Doha this week for a World Challenge Cup.

Whitehouse then heads to Stuttgart for an international team competition before ending March at the British Championships, in Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Halifax star trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club and is coached by Andy Butcher and Dave Murray, alongside the guidance of GBR National coach Baz Collie. He has a Sports Scholarship at Leeds Beckett University and is studying a Sports Therapy BSc degree.

HalifaxGreat BritainLiverpool