Luke Whitehouse, centre, celebrates winning gold in the parallel bars.

Whitehouse retained his English floor title from 2022 and in doing so became the first gymnast to complete a triple back somersault at the championships.

He also produced a superb parallel bars routine to win gold and the national title, and in the process, saw-off three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock OBE, who bagged silver.

Whitehouse capped-off a brilliant championships by claiming silver in the vault and finishing fourth in the All Around.

He will hope to build on his performance when he travels with the Great Britain team to Doha this week for a World Challenge Cup.

Whitehouse then heads to Stuttgart for an international team competition before ending March at the British Championships, in Liverpool.

