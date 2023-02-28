Whitehouse sees-off Olympic champion to claim national gymnastics title double
Halifax international gymnast Luke Whitehouse was crowned Senior English floor and parallel bars champion at Telford last weekend.
Whitehouse retained his English floor title from 2022 and in doing so became the first gymnast to complete a triple back somersault at the championships.
He also produced a superb parallel bars routine to win gold and the national title, and in the process, saw-off three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock OBE, who bagged silver.
Whitehouse capped-off a brilliant championships by claiming silver in the vault and finishing fourth in the All Around.
He will hope to build on his performance when he travels with the Great Britain team to Doha this week for a World Challenge Cup.
Whitehouse then heads to Stuttgart for an international team competition before ending March at the British Championships, in Liverpool.
The Halifax star trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club and is coached by Andy Butcher and Dave Murray, alongside the guidance of GBR National coach Baz Collie. He has a Sports Scholarship at Leeds Beckett University and is studying a Sports Therapy BSc degree.