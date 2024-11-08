Queens Sports Club puts Calderdale on the Pickleball stage

Queens Sports Club puts Calderdale on the Pickleball England stage this weekend by hosting the Pickleball Leaders Certificate course at Queens on Sunday 10th November.

The course is aimed at training anyone who wants to set up Pickleball in their organization. Local representative from Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are attending with a view to running the new exciting sport in these areas.

Two players from the Queens Sports club won a bronze award at the Pickleball England National tournament at Bolton last weekend.

Queens Sports club is hosting the North East of England National Regional doubles league in January .

This attracts 14 teams from all over Yorkshire to play in Calderdale at Queens putting Calderdale firmly on the Pickleball map