Halifax Panthers’ head coach Liam Finn believes new signing Greg Eden has ‘a little bit of X Factor’ as his players return to pre-season training.

Winger Eden has signed on a two-year deal from Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, having made over 200 appearances at the highest level, as well as notching over 150 tries.

The experienced 32-year-old, who has also played for Brisbane Broncos, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants, is a direct replacement for last season’s leading try scorer Lachlan Walmsley, who has moved to fellow Championship outfit Wakefield.

On the new signing, Finn said:

Greg Eden has signed for Fax on a two-year deal from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

“Lachlan wanted to play full-time rugby which is understandable. Nobody was offended by that. Good luck to him as I have nothing against anyone wanting to be a full-time sportsman. It is the best job in the world.

“We needed a replacement and we needed somebody who was of high quality. I don’t want to make comparisons but we couldn’t replace him with a junior. It is going to be a tough act to follow, certainly in try-scoring terms.

“But in Greg we think we have got an equally exciting player and also someone who is great out of yardage and someone who has a little bit of X factor too.

“He was keen to come and he just wants to play rugby which is really good and exciting. The challenge for him is to adjust to part-time rugby and add some value to the group as well.”

Eden has joined up with his new team-mates as Fax’s preparations for 2024 under Finn have begun.

Finn said on the start of pre-season training:

“I am excited. It’s important we build up slowly. I have just been looking forward to getting going and I am excited about the challenge.

“I know most of them anyway but it was my first time to speak to them all face-to-face. There was a meet and greet, a welcome meeting and some not overly taxing fitness testing. We want to ease them back in so they don’t break down after not running loads the past six weeks.