Halifax Panthers have made a couple of eye-catching signings this week, both on and off the field, including the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer in the form of Damian Clayton MBE, as the club celebrated its 150th anniversary in style.

The recruitment of a CEO is one of the club’s first steps in “rising to the challenge” after their recent IMG indicative grading.

A statement from the board of directors on the club’s website welcomed Damian, who was awarded an MBE in 2002 for his services to rugby league in the Armed Forces, saying:

“Having somebody of Damian’s knowledge and experience within the game and, more importantly, understanding the DNA of the club through his close involvement with our performance operations, is a strength that cannot be underestimated.

Connor Davies joins Fax after helping Dewsbury Rams to the 2023 League 1 title. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“His extensive 36-year tenure in the Royal Air Force and notable prominence in the sport through this service add a level of expertise and distinction that we are proud to have on board.”

Damian added: “I am deeply honoured to join the Halifax Panthers as their Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is not just a role but an overt demonstration by the Board to help elevate the club to new heights.”

On the field, Liam Finn has added to his pack with the signing of Wales international and former Fax forward Connor Davies, who helped Dewsbury Rams, under Finn’s reign, to the 2023 League 1 title.

Finn told the club’s website: “We’re pleased to get Connor signed who will be well known to Halifax fans. Connor needed to go away and play regular rugby and has done that well and developed himself well.

“His attitude is first class and he will add a different dynamic to our middle this year with his agility and work rate. He’s also a very competent back rower as well, adding to that strength in depth and utility of the group.”