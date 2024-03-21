Challenge Cup preview: ‘Physical battle’ expected by Liam Finn as Halifax Panthers welcome Catalans Dragons - and Ellie Sax - to The Shay
The French outfit, Grand Final runners-up in 2021 and 2023, are currently joint-top of rugby league’s top tier following four wins out of five at the start of the 2024 season.
Their already-formidable pack has been bolsted in pre-season with the signings of Tariq Sims and Bayley Sironen from the NRL, while Jordan Abdull - on loan from Hull KR - and Arthur Mourgue are starring in the backs.
And Finn is fully aware that Fax are in for a tough test against a Dragons side led by the former England boss Steve McNamara, who has been at the helm since 2017.
He said: “Everybody knows the physical battle is the first thing you have got to deal with when you play Catalans.
“They have also been in two of the last three Grand Finals so they are a genuine top four Super League team at the minute.
“We are looking forward to welcoming them down and gauging where we are at in comparison to someone that good.”
It is the second year running that Fax have hosted Super League opposition in the Challenge Cup at The Shay after St Helens’ visit at the same stage last May.
Saints, unsurprisingly, knocked the Panthers out with a 26-6 victory before losing to eventual winners Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals.
The Shay will hopefully be rocking again this Sunday afternoon and, as a special treat to spectators, Halifax’s very own Ellie Sax will be providing entertainment on the East Stand balcony from 2pm with a musical extravaganza prior to the 3pm kick off.
The internationally-known saxophonist, who performed ahead of the St Helens cup tie last year, has another busy schedule this summer, which includes a performance - Ministry of Sound ‘Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends’ - at the Piece Hall on Saturday, July 27.
Tickets for Fax’s cup tie with Catalans are priced at £20 (adult), £15 (over 65s), £12 (16-24) and £5 (under 16) in the South Stand (terracing) and £23 (adult), £18 (over 65s), £14 (16-24) and £5 (under 16) in the East Stand (unreserved seating).