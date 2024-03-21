Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The French outfit, Grand Final runners-up in 2021 and 2023, are currently joint-top of rugby league’s top tier following four wins out of five at the start of the 2024 season.

Their already-formidable pack has been bolsted in pre-season with the signings of Tariq Sims and Bayley Sironen from the NRL, while Jordan Abdull - on loan from Hull KR - and Arthur Mourgue are starring in the backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Finn is fully aware that Fax are in for a tough test against a Dragons side led by the former England boss Steve McNamara, who has been at the helm since 2017.

Halifax Panthers in action defensively at Dewsbury Rams in their opening league game last Sunday. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

He said: “Everybody knows the physical battle is the first thing you have got to deal with when you play Catalans.

“They have also been in two of the last three Grand Finals so they are a genuine top four Super League team at the minute.

“We are looking forward to welcoming them down and gauging where we are at in comparison to someone that good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second year running that Fax have hosted Super League opposition in the Challenge Cup at The Shay after St Helens’ visit at the same stage last May.

Ellie Sax performs at The Shay ahead of Halifax Panthers' Challenge Cup tie with St Helens last year. She will be delivering another performance at Fax's home game with Catalans Dragons this Sunday. Photo by Simon Hall.

Saints, unsurprisingly, knocked the Panthers out with a 26-6 victory before losing to eventual winners Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals.

The Shay will hopefully be rocking again this Sunday afternoon and, as a special treat to spectators, Halifax’s very own Ellie Sax will be providing entertainment on the East Stand balcony from 2pm with a musical extravaganza prior to the 3pm kick off.

The internationally-known saxophonist, who performed ahead of the St Helens cup tie last year, has another busy schedule this summer, which includes a performance - Ministry of Sound ‘Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends’ - at the Piece Hall on Saturday, July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Fax’s cup tie with Catalans are priced at £20 (adult), £15 (over 65s), £12 (16-24) and £5 (under 16) in the South Stand (terracing) and £23 (adult), £18 (over 65s), £14 (16-24) and £5 (under 16) in the East Stand (unreserved seating).