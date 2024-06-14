Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Panthers have added to their squad ahead of the “tough” trip to Barrow Raiders in the Championship on Sunday, June 16 (kick off 3pm).

Liam Finn has brought in former French international Clement Boyer on a deal which will see the experienced prop, who enjoyed a spell at The Shay in 2015, help out Fax for the remainder of the season after being part of the AS Carcassonne team which won the 2024 Elite 1 Championship last weekend.

“We needed to thicken our squad out again, especially in the middle,” Finn told the Halifax Courier. “Clement will come in and add competition to places as well as a bit of punch in attack and a bit of know-how in the front row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have got a few players who we are absolutely pushing to the max at the minute with losing Cally (Will Calcott) and others earlier on in the season, so we were conscious that we needed to get some help in there, so we moved to bring Clem in.”

Halifax Panthers' head coach, Liam Finn, left. Photo by Simon Hall.

And Boyer’s added strength will be welcomed in Cumbria against a Barrow side whose four Championship wins so far in 2024 have all come at home.

Fin said: “They are a tough team who beat Featherstone in their last home game. It is always a tricky fixture as they are a good team. It is always a tough place to go and play.

“They are just tough blokes who usually play a physical game but they are more than capable of playing rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a good team as they have shown with some of the results this year. They have got some good players, some tough players and they work hard for each other.”

The Panthers enter the round 11 contest second from bottom in the league, level on points with York Knights. A win at Craven Park would see Fax go level on points with Barrow. Finn, however, hasn’t been looking too much into the current league table scenario.