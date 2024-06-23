Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this round 12 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season against a Fax side which has won two of their last three games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Courier websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers LIVE
TRRRYYYY
Wakey hit the front! Olpherts again! It’s nearly a carbon copy!
8-6
Walmsley, who produced the pass to release Olpherts, tries again but this time the winger is stopped in his tracks.
4-6
Conversion...
But Jowitt is off target with the conversion attempt and Fax still lead.
4-6
TRRRRYYY
Instant response from Wakefield! Derrell Olpherts is away down the left and over!
4-6
Conversion
Louis Jouffret converts a difficult one from the touchline. Great start for Fax.
0-6
It’s Charlie Graham who is over for Fax. They did brilliantly on that repeat set. Ed Barber and James Saltonstall caused damage down the right before they moved the ball over to the left where Graham went over.
0-4
TRRRYYY
It’s Halifax who are over first!!
0-4
Trin and Gale are so close there. Fax try to move it quickly but Gale tries to intercept but he can’t gather it cleanly. Another set of six for Fax.
0-0
First involvement for Walmsley as he takes a bouncing ball before producing a mazy run before being stopped. He will relish playing against his former side today.
0-0
Trin make decent progress in their first set despite a loose pass from Luke Gale in the mix. They play it on the last but are held up by a firm Fax defence.
0-0
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.