Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Wakefield Trinity and Halifax Panthers at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates of this round 12 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season against a Fax side which has won two of their last three games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Courier websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.