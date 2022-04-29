Community Panthers CIC get behind Pulse One's Cash for Kids to support families

Community Panthers CIC

All money raised will support young lives across our area, providing emergency grants for the families that need help the most.

CIC director Stacy Mowforth discussed the work they have been doing in the community and why it made sense for them to get involved, saying: “The Community Panthers CIC have been doing some fantastic work across Calderdale within the local schools to get children moving and involved in sport, delivering activities to 178 children a week is no easy feat but the hard work they do is second to none.

“I played rugby from a young age and know first hand just how sport enriches children’s lives, not just physically but mentally. Teams are full of children from many backgrounds coming and working together through physical activity.

“This is why it was a no-brainer to get involved with Cash For Kids, to give back to children in the area who aren’t as fortunate. To ensure that children the same opportunities as each other.

“I am honoured to be a part of this amazing team now more than ever. We had a fantastic response from the local community with Cash For Kids Mission Christmas so we are hoping the community will get behind this once again and help us to reach our target.”

Community Panthers CIC are hoping to raise £500 by doing 5k a day, they will be walking, running, cycling and swimming each day in May, and documenting their journey on social media.