Eight try demolition of Sheffield Eagles keeps Halifax Panthers' play-off push on track
Fax returned to winning ways with a 46-6 victory in their penultimate home game at Odsal.
Zak McComb started the ball rolling after only five minutes, with Jack Hansen converting, before Rohan Dixon added another try less than five minutes later, with Hansen again adding the extras.
James Woodburn-Hall then got in on the act 13 minutes in for a rampant Halifax, with Hansen converting before going over himself for the hosts’ fourth try of the game after only 15 minutes, with Hansen adding the extras once more.
George Whitby’s try was then converted to give Halifax a commanding 30-0 lead at the interval.
Matty Dawson-Jones’ converted try got Sheffield onto the scoreboard but Charlie Graham went over the line for the Panthers, with Whitby converting.
Woodburn-Hall got his second try of the afternoon, with Hansen converting, to make it 42-6 before Brad Graham put the icing on the cake with a late try.
Fax are seventh in the Championship table, just one point behind Featherstone in fifth, with Doncaster also on 22 points in sixth.
