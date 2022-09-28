Garside and Morris to depart Halifax Panthers

Garside, 31, joined the club ahead of the 2020 Betfred Championship season and head coach Simon Grix said: “I think you could see in pretty much every performance for Gars, he’s an all out effort player.

“He’s had a really good influence on this squad and he’s a really good bloke as well. We’ll definitely miss the player and the effort levels of an ever dependable player but at the same time, Gars hasn’t got long left in the game.

"He wants to play every week and enjoy what time he has got left so he goes with our blessing and hopefully he enjoys it at his next place as much as he has here.”

Morris, 26, will depart after making more than 100 appearances during his eight seasons at The Shay.

Grix added: “He’s been a great player for us whenever called upon, he’s gone well. Unfortunately for him this year he’s found it hard to get in.

"We’ve had a good squad in 2022 and a very competitive squad for the middle positions. I think Elliot will be perfectly honest and he’ll agree with me when I say he probably didn’t display the right form early on when others did and that snowballed into not being in the team for an extended period.

"It was difficult for him but he was great to work with, he didn’t sulk and just got on with it. A lot of work has gone into Elliot but he’s put a lot into this club as well so he goes with our best wishes and obviously is always welcome down here.

