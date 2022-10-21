Scott Grix. Pic: Simon Hall

Grix, 38, who hooked-up with the Rhinos earlier this season on a part time basis, will join Chev Walker as assistant coaches to Rhinos boss Rohan Smith, replacing last year’s assistants Sean Long, who has become head coach of Featherstone Rovers, and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who has taken on a new management role at the Rhinos.

Smith said: “I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Chev and Scott next season. I have known Chev for many years and he is talented coach who has developed and grown over the last few years. He has brought through an exciting crop of youngsters from our academy.

“Scott showed his commitment to his coaching development this season after coming to the Rhinos in his spare time to work with the Super League squad.

"He is a popular person within our group and someone I think will thrive in a full time environment with this squad.

"Both will work with our Performance Director Richard Hunwicks and the plans for our pre-season schedule is already well advanced.”

Grix said: “I would like to thank the Panthers and Simon [Grix, Panthers head coach] for a thoroughly enjoyable last 12 months.

“Whilst I have coached in various forms over the last few years, to try and make an impact at my home town club was one I relished.