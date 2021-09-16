Grix “proud” of reaching career milestone after 400th appearance

Halifax Panthers - Scott Grix

The 37-year-old, who is expected to retire at the end of the season, described the achievement saying: “Pretty proud. I’ve known about the milestone for quite a while. This crept on the radar prior to the Covid stuff so it seemed like it was a long time coming.

“It was in the back of my mind but to bring it up with a couple of games to spare is great.

“I think looking back, I’ve probably got away with a lot on intuition, love and energy for the game – rather than the smart side of it. The more experience I’ve got the less time I waste on that side of things.

“Obviously I’ve got a bit slower as I’ve got older which means reading the game out. Putting myself in positions that don’t make me have to use all of the tank so I think I’ve just tried to be really consistent. I’ve not tried to be flashy, always picked the best thing for the team rather than the best thing for me. That’s how I’ve tried to see my career as a whole really.”

Scott’s brother and current Halifax Panthers head coach, Simon Grix, underlined the size of the achievement saying: “I have the pleasure of handing over these milestone jerseys to the lads pre-game. I don’t reckon for as long as I may coach in the game, I’m not sure I’ll hand over many 400’s.

“It is unique. There is a select band of players who have managed to play so many.

“He’s worked really hard over his career and earned every one of them. He should be proud of that. I am his brother but I think we’re proud of him as a club as well.