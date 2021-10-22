Gwaze signs for Halifax Panthers

Titus Gwaze. Pic: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 22 year-old rejoins the Panthers having previously featured for the reserve side, before then tasting Super League action with Wakefield Trinity in 2020.

He spent 2021 at London Broncos but has decided to move back to West Yorkshire from the capital and joins Brad Knowles, Joe Keyes and Lachlan Walmsley on the new recruit list as the Panthers step up preparations for 2022.

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign at Halifax,” said Gwaze. “I spent some time here a couple of years ago in the reserves system and I enjoyed every minute. I am grateful to be back but in the first team instead is something I’m very excited and grateful about.”

“The goals and the direction the club is going was just simply a no-brainer for me to sign. I am ready to give my all for the Panthers.”

Head Coach Simon Grix said: “Titus has been a real point of difference for London this year and gained some valuable experience in the capital.”