Halifax Panthers 38-12 Featherstone Rovers: Superb display sees unbeaten Fax stay top of the Championship table
The afternoon got off to a flyer with Brandon Douglas scoring a try after four minutes with a strong run through the defence after a smart offload to put it under the posts for Louis Jouffret to convert.
Less than five minutes later, the Panthers added to their lead as Ben Tibbs flew down the wing, where he kicked it onwards for Adam Tangata to touch down. Jouffret couldn’t convert with the kick on the far left.
Fax’s domination was clear in the first ten minutes with no real sign of Rovers showing a fight in the early stages.
However, Featherstone did get a try back through Derrell Olpherts. Louix Gorman converted from the touchline, making it 10-6.
The Panthers’ pressure was rewarded with two more tries. Some lovely short side play from Ben Crooks as he linked up with Jouffret put Tibbs over in the corner, with Jouffret kicking the conversion out on the far left hand side.
The second came from a superb short kick behind the line from the ruck by Tom Inman that was chased by Jack Hansen, who got there first to touch down and extend the lead for Halifax. However, Jouffret couldn’t convert his kick this time.
Right on the stroke of half time, Fax made it 24-6 with a simple try. The ball was worked through hands for Brad Graham to throw a dummy and cruise through a huge hole in the Rovers’ defence. Jouffret was just off target as the hooter went.
A closer second half followed, with Halifax demonstrating some good defensive play to keep their lead.
Rovers hit back with a converted try early in the second half from Connor Jones, only for Fax to reply with two of their own.
A cross-field kick worked as Hansen dived onto the ball to grab his second try of the day, as Jouffret nailed the kick.
Fax received a penalty for a late tackle, which Jouffret smartly converted.
Then in a blink of an eye the Panthers tied up the game as Tangata broke through the Rovers’ defence to send Adam O’Brien over the try line.
