Halifax Panthers 50-6 Batley Bulldogs: Fax make it five wins in a row with nine-try rout in West Yorkshire derby

Halifax Panthers made it five wins in a row to start the Championship season and remain top of the league with a superb 50-6 win over Batley Bulldogs.

Fax have had a knack of starting games fast and setting the tempo - and this game was no different.

On the last tackle four minutes into the game, captain Ben Crooks collected the ball from a high kick which was spilled to run over the touchline and put the ball down underneath the posts for Louis Jouffret to convert.

The Panthers’ domination was clear as ten minutes into the game, the home side got another try through Owen McCarron.

Owen McCarron was one of six different try-scorers for the Panthers in their 50-6 victory over Batley Bulldogs. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Again on the last tackle, McCarron kicked the ball through and after it hit the post he collected the ball to score under the sticks. Jouffret dispatched the easy conversion.

The Panthers put on a really good display, not giving the Bulldogs a sniff.

The pressure continued with some quick hands down the line where Jouffret found Crooks, who timed his pass perfectly to send Ben Tibbs flying over unopposed in the corner for his sixth try of the season. Jouffret again delivered an inch perfect kick through the posts.

The south stand had not even finished celebrating the home side’s third try before Jack Hansen made it four. Tom Inman executed a lovely low kick for Hansen to claim and run over the try line, making it another easy kick for Jouffret to convert.

Two minutes later Crooks claimed his second try of the afternoon after lovely play released the captain on the left-hand side to put the ball down in the corner. The conversion far on the left touchline was no bother for Jouffret, who nailed his kick again to make it 30-0 in as many minutes.

Just before half time, Fax scored a sixth try. After jumping over from dummy half, a perfectly timed ball from Adam O’Brien found James Woodburn-Hall, who cruised in under the sticks, allowing Jouffret to convert with ease again.

After such an energetic first half, the Panthers played a tactically smart second half, keeping a tight defence and a strong attack.

It took Fax 20 minutes for Woodburn-Hall to get his second try of the game. Unfortunately, Jouffret could not keep his 100 per cent record as he missed his kick.

Tibbs then grabbed his second try, added to the scoring in the far-left hand corner after a smart piece of play from Crooks, but Jouffret missed the kick on the far touchline.

With five minutes of the game left, Inman made a quick decision on the last tackle and threw himself over the try line. It was another easy kick under the posts for Jouffret to make the score 50-0.

In the last moments of the game, Batley got on the scoreboard. Smart play on the right-hand side from Jayden Myers saw him dive over the line. Joshua Woods nailed his kick just before the full-time claxon.

Halifax Panthers

Tries: Crooks x2, McCarron, Tibbs x2, Hansen, Woodburn-Hall x2, Inman.

Goals: Jouffret x7.

Batley Bulldogs

Tries: Myers.

Goals: Woods.

Man of the Match: Ben Crooks.

Attendance: 1,659.