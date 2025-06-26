Odsal is set to host five Halifax Panthers home games. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers will be searching for their first Championship win in two months when they take on Oldham at Odsal on Sunday, June 29 (3pm).

This weekend’s game is the first of five Fax ‘home’ fixtures moved to Bradford Bulls’ stadium while pitch improvement works continue at The Shay.

And it is an important one for the out-of-form Panthers who are winless in their past five league outings, a run which stretches back to April 27.

From being top of the table at the start of April, Kyle Eastmond’s men have dropped down to sixth, and are now seven points behind current leaders Toulouse.

There was brief respite in the shape of an encouraging point gained at Widnes Vikings following an entertaining draw in Round 12, but Fax could not build on that away at Featherstone Rovers last Friday evening.

Ahead of the Round 14 fixture against fourth-placed Oldham, who beat Fax 34-10 at Boundary Park last month, Eastmond said:

“It was a good point away at Widnes but you have got to come and back it up the following week. Unfortunately we didn’t manage to do it.

“Let’s give some respect to Featherstone. They are a good side themselves but, ultimately, it is something we have spoken about over the last few weeks in terms of our discipline and compounding errors. You have got to look after the ball otherwise you will get beaten.

“It is something that needs fixing. I don’t think the lads are trying to come up with the odd mistake or not be disciplined in certain things. It will get fixed but it needs to come real quick.

“We go into every game trying to win, nothing will change there. We will be ready (for Oldham).”

Four other home Panthers fixtures are also scheduled to be played at Odsal: Toulouse on July 12, York Knights on July 27, Sheffield Eagles on August 10 and Hunslet RLFC on August 17 before they return to The Shay against Widnes on Sunday, September 7.