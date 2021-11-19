Halifax Panthers appoint McCarthy as women's team boss

Halifax Panthers news

McCarthy steps into the role ahead of the 2022 season, having spent the previous two years with the team as assistant coach.

“It’s exciting to now go ahead and be the full time coach,” said McCarthy. “I’m proud and can’t wait to get started. My goal is to build a bigger squad to help us compete in the league next year and try to improve every week.”

Women’s team player Sarah Kennedy said: “I think it’s a great appointment. He’s been with us now as assistant coach for a couple of seasons and he stepped up towards the end of last year so I think it’s a no-brainer. I think he’ll do a really good job for us and he’ll take us forward.”

Connor Matheson also joins the coaching staff as assistant coach, with previous coaching experience at Odsal Sedbergh women’s team and various junior sides throughout the district.

The Halifax Panthers women’s team are holding a series of open training sessions and welcome any new players wanting to join the club and get into the sport. These will be held at OSCA Foundation Community Sports Hub on Saturday mornings on November 27, December 11 and January 15 (all 10.30am to 12pm).