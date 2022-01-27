Halifax Panthers boss Grix believes chemistry is right ahead of Batley Bulldogs visit

Simon Grix. Picture: Simon Hall

Panthers travel to a Batley side who finished fourth, one place behind Halifax, last term. Grix said: “Batley are a strong team, who have kept the bulk of their squad from last season.

“They have added some quality and it will be a great test for us. Batley is a tough place to go and get points, so we expect to have to be at our best to get something from the game.”

The last time the two teams met in September 2021 Batley won 12-10 in a closely contested match and Grix is expecting another competitive showing from his side this time.

He said: “I expect us to take the positive aspects of the [pre-season] friendlies in with us this weekend, but I definitely feel there will be an edge to training this week as we are now in competition mode.

“Like everyone else we are looking to start the season well and have a good idea of what we will be facing, therefore our attitude will need to be on point in the effort areas of the game I know both teams value.”

Grix wants to build on the improvements he saw in last Friday’s 32-10 pre-season defeat to Super League side Salford Red Devils, saying: “We certainly improved from our last outing against Wakefield.

“Salford fielded a strong side which was a great challenge for our boys.

“I feel we have had a strong pre-season, training hard when we have needed too and smarter at others.