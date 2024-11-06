Halifax Panthers CEO Damian Clayton hopes the club’s new head coach, Kyle Eastmond, can “get the crowd on their feet” with his style of play.

Eastmond arrives at The Shay on a three-year contract after replacing Liam Finn who left to join Huddersfield Giants as assistant coach at the end of the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old made his name at St Helens, scoring 45 tries in 74 appearances at half-back, before switching codes to join Bath in 2011.

An England international at both league and union, Eastmond retired in 2021 before embarking on a career in coaching, and he joins the Panthers from the backroom staff at Warrington Wolves.

Halifax Panthers CEO Damian Clayton, left, with new head coach Kyle Eastmond.

Clayton told the Courier: “Kyle’s pedigree speaks for itself. All his career, playing and coaching, he has worked in that high performance arena, more recently helping over at Warrington with some of the youths there. He has got a great relationship with Sam Burgess.

“I think it was quite easy when we sat down and spoke to him about his philosophy and the style of rugby he wants to play.

“It is quite exciting. He was an exciting player and I think he’ll bring a little bit of a difference to our style of play which our supporters can welcome as well.

“We need to get the crowd on their feet.”

He added: “We all understand rugby league and the foundations are built on determination and being tough and that aggressiveness and robustness coming out of yardage and defensively.

“The core attributes of what Kyle will see of his players is that determination, that attitude, that effort-based stuff and no compromising in defensive activity.”

Eight players, including former NRL star Gareth Widdop, have left The Shay ahead of the 2025 campaign, with Clayton confirming there will be an “opportunity” for the new head coach to put his own stamp on the squad.

He said: “There is opportunity. We are looking at bringing some other players in with some gone.

“We are mindful that we need to cut our cloth accordingly. We have been open and transparent with Kyle with regards to our fiscal capabilities moving forward because we need to be sustainable as a club.

“Yes there is an opportunity but we are mindful that our player budget is what it is going to be.”