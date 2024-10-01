Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Panthers’ interim chairman Lee Kenny has stepped down from the club just six days after it was announced head coach Liam Finn would be moving to Huddersfield Giants in Super League ahead of the 2025 season.

It was revealed before Fax’s final game of the 2024 Championship campaign at Whitehaven that Finn would join the Giants as assistant to Luke Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax-born Finn took over from Simon Grix after guiding Dewsbury Rams to the League 1 title in 2023 and led the Panthers to a mid-table finish after a tough season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was something I always wanted to do,” Finn told the Courier. “The only downside to this was I probably wanted to do it for a bit longer. But the opportunity, and the situation with the club, played a big part in that.

Liam Finn.

“I am proud to have done it for 12 months and especially proud of the second half of the season when we were up against it and our backs were against the wall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he saw this opportunity coming a year ago, Finn replied:

“We’d have just laughed wouldn’t we? It wasn’t even on the radar really. It’s been a bit fast. But that’s what we’re aspiring to do, to get as high up as we can and do as good a job as we can and stay involved in the game which is what we love doing.

“I am very excited and I can’t wait to start now.

"Our season’s finished. You want a bit of a rest but it’s similar to how it was last year changing clubs, you’re just excited to get on with it.”

Following Finn out of The Shay is interim chairman Kenny, who has also resigned from his position as a director of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released on the Panthers website last night (Monday) said:

“Halifax Panthers can confirm that Lee Kenny has stepped down as Interim Chairman and resigned from his position as a Director of the club.

“Lee has worked closely with the board and shareholders over the past six months, discussing potential strategies for the future. However, after careful consideration, it became clear that the overall direction the club wishes to take did not align with Lee’s own vision.

“With the season drawing to a close, Lee felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the club to continue its progress under different leadership.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Lee for his hard work and dedication during his tenure, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”