Halifax Panthers drawn at home to Featherstone Rovers in Betfred Challenge Cup

Betfred Challenge Cup

In the draws for the third and fourth rounds of the competition, held tonight, Panthers were drawn at home to Rovers for the fourth round matches that will take place from February 26 to 28.

Siddal will visit Hunslet in the third round on the weekend of February 12 and 13 and should they win, will travel to Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders in the fourth round.

Draw - third round (February 12-13): Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets; Royal Navy v York Acorn; London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside; Swinton Lions v North Wales Crusaders; Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster; Hunslet v Siddal.