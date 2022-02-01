Halifax Panthers drawn at home to Featherstone Rovers in Betfred Challenge Cup
Halifax Panthers will host near neighbours and Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers in the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
In the draws for the third and fourth rounds of the competition, held tonight, Panthers were drawn at home to Rovers for the fourth round matches that will take place from February 26 to 28.
Siddal will visit Hunslet in the third round on the weekend of February 12 and 13 and should they win, will travel to Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders in the fourth round.
Draw - third round (February 12-13): Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets; Royal Navy v York Acorn; London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside; Swinton Lions v North Wales Crusaders; Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster; Hunslet v Siddal.
Fourth round (February 26-28): York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder; Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers; Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings; Lock Lane or Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders; Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy or York Acorn; London Broncos v Bradford Bulls; London Skolars or Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield Eagles; Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet or Siddal; Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams; Rochdale Mayfield or Doncaster v Whitehaven.