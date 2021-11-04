Halifax Panthers duo in England Wheelchair Performance Squad for Autumn Internationals

Rugby League News

France are the reigning World Cup champions, and after the first Test on Wednesday November 10 (6.30pm kick-off), Wheelchair Rugby League’s oldest rivals will play for the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy – named after pioneers on either side of the Channel - in the second Test on Saturday November 13 (4pm kick-off).

Both games will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and limited tickets are still available.

The week also includes an England Knights versus France Espoirs fixture on Friday November 12.

Tom Coyd said: “We have selected the best domestic English players for the toughest matches we have played since 2019. Our preparation has been excellent and we’re excited to measure ourselves against the best in the world.”

Martin Coyd OBE, the General Manager of Wheelchair Rugby League, adds: “Coming after a year of total inaction on the field in 2020 and a fragmented start to the 2021 season, all as a result of Covid restrictions, we have this great opportunity to end the year with a mouth-watering series.

“We have got over the disappointment of the World Cup postponement and are fully focused on the opportunities presented to raise the bar even higher. We have undergone a ground-breaking, science-based testing programme at Leeds Beckett University and are developing our on-field performance with innovative data analysis which is giving us a valuable insight into our play.

“We have invested a huge amount into building our capability in football, sports science, medicine and equipment and this is a timely opportunity to benchmark ourselves against the French a year out from the World Cup.”

England’s revised schedule for the World Cup in 2022 is expected to be confirmed later this month.