Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trip, to end Fax’s second week of pre-season, aimed to “signal” the club’s “intent” in their preparations for 2024.

New CEO Damian Clayton, who joined Liam Finn and the squad for the two-day visit to Leicestershire, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The intent was to take them down there into an elite, high performance environment and signal our intent right from the off with Liam, as well as an opportunity for him to get his messages across.

Halifax Panthers visited Loughborough University for three ‘elite, high performance’ training sessions last weekend in the hope of creating more memories like this when Fax triumphed in the 1895 Cup Final at Wembley in August. (Photo by Simon Hall)

“They went down Saturday morning and came back Sunday afternoon and they had three field sessions. Speaking to Liam on Sunday morning, after the last session, he said with this group of players, in comparison to his last job (at Dewsbury Rams), he is at a stage now where it would have taken him eight months to get there with his previous team.

“He is going to be a different brand to Simon (Grix). He has lots of experience internationally and he played the game at the highest level. I think the Panthers supporters, and the whole club, can really look forward to a little bit of a different brand and the sharpening up of a few areas.

“It is a fresh coach to lead those players this season.”

And these training sessions are all building to Fax’s highly-anticipated festive clash with Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are looking forward to getting on the field of play as a cohesive group,” Clayton revealed. “They are young professional players who just want to be out on the park and getting stuck into the opposition and proving their worth.

“We are looking forward to the Bulls encounter. Hopefully we can take a good spectator base to do it justice.”

On how he is finding his role as CEO at The Shay, Clayton added: “It’s been full on. I am still transitioning out of the Royal Air Force having served 36 years. It is very exciting. We have got lots of real impactful initiatives at the club going on that are ready to launch. It is keeping me very busy.