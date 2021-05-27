Halifax Panthers fans snap up tickets for Featherstone Rovers clash

Halifax Panthers fans at last weekend's win at Newcastle Thunder. Pic: Simon Hall

With home fans finally getting the green light for a return to The Shay, interest in the game has been high and the club has revealed how quickly tickets have been purchased.

Fifty per-cent of the available capacity has been sold within 24 hours of going on sale and the standing area in the South Stand has already sold out, resulting in the club opening-up the North Stand to accommodate the extra demand.

Commercial Director Steve Lambert said: "I have been constantly amazed over the past 12 months with the loyalty and generosity of our supporters and commercial partners in these demanding times.

"Once again they have demonstrated their commitment to the Panthers with almost 50 per-cent of the tickets for the Featherstone game on Sunday being sold within 24 hours of them going on sale. Panther-mania has arrived in Halifax and all of us at the club are thrilled that our fans are supporting us in such a positive way.

Marketing and Media Director Lee Kenny added: "We knew there would be a pent up demand for tickets but to sell out the South Stand really shows how important live sport and community is to the Panthers fans.