Halifax Panthers half-back Aston signs loan deal with Sheffield Eagles

Aston came through the Sheffield ranks and made his first debut for the club in 2013, before signing a two-year deal with Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

A move to Castleford Tigers followed a year later and during that season, Aston signed a loan deal at the Eagles.

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Cory is going to get some much-needed game time at Championship level.

Cory Aston

"I am reluctant to break up a combination that is working at present and it has been tough for Cory. Cory has had his head down working hard without the weekly reward of running out with the team, so after a number of weeks on the sidelines, it’s a great opportunity for him to dust the cobwebs off.”

Sheffield Director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “We’re very happy to be bringing Cory back to the club.”