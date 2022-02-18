Halifax Panthers include Huddersfield Giants forward in squad for trip to Workington Town
Huddersfield Giants forward Ollie Roberts has been named in Halifax Panthers' 21-man squad for the Betfred Championship clash at Workington Town on Sunday.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:02 pm
The 27-year-old Irish international comes into Simon Grix' s squad on dual-registration from Huddersfield, and replaces Cole Oakley in the Halifax line-up.
Panthers 21-man squad: Walmsley, Arundel, Saltonstall, Aston, Keyes, Tangata, Moore, Murray, Kavanagh, Garside, Fairbank, Wood, Morris, Calcott, Barber, McComb, Gwaze, Jouffret, Martin, Roberts, Larroyer.
