Halifax Panthers kick off run of home games at Odsal with defeat to Oldham
It’s now six league games without a win for the Panthers, who were top of the table at the start of April.
Owen McCarron went over the line for Fax 11 minutes in, with Jack Hansen converting but Ben Davies’ try and the subsequent conversion cancelling that out three minutes later.
Mathieu Pons’ try then put Oldham 10-6 up, with a drop goal just before half-time extending that by a further point.
Oldham then extended their lead thanks to a converted try from Phoenix Laulu-Togagae.
Ben Tibbs’ try got the score back to 17-10, but Oldham opened up the gap again with Owen Farnworth’s try and the subsequent conversion making it 23-10.
Vila Halafihi went over on his Panthers debut an hour in, with Hansen converting, as the hosts got back to within seven points of Oldham.
James Saltonstall’s try seven minutes from the end set up a grandstand finish, but Halifax couldn’t put an end to their slump in form.
