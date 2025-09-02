Halifax Panthers have launched an exciting opportunity for young fans to join the club’s Junior Shadow Board. (Photo submitted by Halifax Panthers).

Halifax Panthers have launched an exciting opportunity for young fans to join the club’s Junior Shadow Board.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative will see teenagers with big ideas learn how a successful sports organisation is operated.

The select group will help shape the future direction of the Panthers by working alongside the club’s CEO, Board of Directors, and backroom staff, while being mentored by experienced professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is your opportunity to live the HEART values that define Halifax Panthers: Hard Work, Enjoyment, Accountability, Resilience, and Togetherness.

An exciting new project has been launched at The Shay. (Photo submitted by Halifax Panthers)

“As a Junior Shadow Board member, you’ll be part of a team built on HEART – where hard work is recognised, challenges are faced head-on, everyone is supported, and success is celebrated together.”

The programme is aimed for youngsters aged between 14 and 18, and needs applicants who can commit to two 60 to 90 minute sessions per month, plus extra time to drive ideas forward, with work and progress being presented to the senior board every two months.

The initial pilot programme will run from September 2025 to March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “This is real responsibility, not a classroom exercise. You’ll be expected to show up, speak up, and follow through.

“This is your chance to understand how businesses operate, from setbacks to success; build skills in leadership, communication, teamwork, marketing, and decision-making under pressure; be mentored by successful entrepreneurs and sports professionals; make a genuine contribution to the future of Halifax Panthers; and gain confidence, resilience, and a standout experience for your CV, UCAS, or apprenticeship applications.

“You’ll walk away with more than knowledge - you’ll leave with a sense of purpose, a network, and the belief that your voice matters.”

Those interested in applying should send the club a one-page summary, by Monday, September 15, answering:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why you want to be a young entrepreneur?

Why being part of a Board of Directors excites you?

What you’ll bring to a team of Young Directors?

One idea you’d introduce to help the Panthers grow our under-21 fanbase

In addition, you can also submit a short video (no more than 90 seconds) that helps to bring your personality and pitch to life.

All summaries and videos (if applicable) should be emailed to [email protected] - by Monday, September 15.

All applications will be reviewed and passed to Darren Stringer, who will lead the programme on behalf of Halifax Panthers.

To find out more about Darren, visit his company website www.veracausa.co.uk or his profile page on LinkedIn.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an initial workshop in late September, where the Junior Shadow Board will officially be formed.