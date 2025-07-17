The Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

After ending a seven-game winless run against high-flying Toulouse, Kyle Eastmond is hoping his Halifax Panthers’ side can now “back it up” against Batley Bulldogs at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this Sunday, July 20 (kick off 3pm).

The fabulous, and deserved, 30-16 victory, kept Fax on Featherstone Rovers’ coat-tails as they look to get back into the play-off places.

“All credit to the players,” Eastmond told Panthers TV after the win. “They carried out what we train and that’s all I ask of them.

“It was a real team performance, powerful, and we defended the goal-line for big periods which they had to do against a really good team.

“But we are not getting carried away. There is plenty for us to work on. It was a good performance. We have got to back it up and that is the important thing.

“I know it’s in the locker, I know we can produce it. The main thing is can you do it every week.

“We fell off a little bit over the last few weeks but we have all tried to improve, not just the team but the staff around them, so I am really happy for the players.”

Batley, now under the leadership of rugby league legend John Kear, meanwhile have just one win in ten Championship games and are six points adrift of ninth-placed Widnes Vikings.

On the Bulldogs, Eastmond said:

“Batley are a very good team and deserve respecting. We will be making sure we are prepared and doing everything we can to make sure we go into next week ready because if you don’t you’ll be beaten.

“We’ll look forward to it.”

On Halifax, Kear said: “It was a really good win for Halifax against Toulouse. They will be feeling very good about themselves.

“We are under the cosh a little but that is the nature of rugby league.”