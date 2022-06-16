Halifax Panthers' Martin in Ireland squad for Scotland international

The clash will be the 15th meeting between the nations since 2012, and Martin is one of three in-form Betfred Wheelchair Super League players in the Irish squad, alongside Phil Roberts of Wigan and Toby Burton Carter, from Warrington.

Damian McCabe, Ireland’s player and head coach said: "This is a strong squad that gives us a number of options on the field. This will be a good first step into our World Cup preparation. We are expecting another tight match.”