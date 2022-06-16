Halifax Panthers' Martin in Ireland squad for Scotland international

The clash will be the 15th meeting between the nations since 2012, and Martin is one of three in-form Betfred Wheelchair Super League players in the Irish squad, alongside Phil Roberts of Wigan and Toby Burton Carter, from Warrington.
Damian McCabe, Ireland’s player and head coach said: "This is a strong squad that gives us a number of options on the field. This will be a good first step into our World Cup preparation. We are expecting another tight match.”
Scotland squad: Michael Mellon, Graeme Stewart, Cadyn Thomson, John Willans, (Dundee Dragons), Neil Johnston (Glasgow Rugby League), Dan Grant (Gravesend Dynamite), Paul Hartley, Pete Lauder (RAF), Callum Young (Warrington Wolves), Dave Anderson (West Wales Raiders).
Ireland squad: Peter Johnston (Argonauts/North Wales Crusaders), Ken Maloney (Gravesend), Thomas Martin (Halifax), Stephen Palin Campbell (Sheffield), Damian McCabe, James McCarthy, Scott Robertson (unattached), Toby Burton Carter (Warrington), Phil Roberts (Wigan).