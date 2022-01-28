Halifax Panthers new recruit Aston hails club as he aims to make big impression

Halifax Panthers' Cory Aston.

Aston made his debut for the Panthers in their 52-24 loss to Wakefield Trinity in their pre-season encounter, claiming the team’s first try of the year in a 45-yard dash.

And he elected to join Fax as, watching from the outside in, he saw an ambitious team who could help enhance his career.

He said: “The main reason I signed for the Panthers is I’ve always viewed them as a team that is constantly wanting to achieve. They have always been a team that’s at the top end of the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Also, Halifax has a great fan base, which I got to experience in the home game against Wakefield.

“I can’t wait to play more games in front of them this year and hear them get behind the team.”

After the start to his career in white and blue, Aston can’t speak highly enough of the set-up at the Panthers so far after joining from fellow Championship side London Broncos in the summer.

“I’ve been really impressed with my time at the Panthers so far.

“Pre-season has gone great and the level of professionalism at the club is top notch,” he said.

He also believes the coaching staff can play an instrumental role in further developing his game and helping him to become a regular fixture in the team.

“Simon, Finny [Liam Finn] and Scott [Grix] are a great coaching team to work under on a personal level, their attention to detail is top class and they are only going to keep developing my game.

“Working with all three coaches is going to bring my game on further.

“They have got me looking at certain aspects of the game a bit differently, which has been great, and it has taken a bit of getting used too but it’s been great to pick up and learn new systems and philosophies.

“My goal is just to play as many games as possible this year and build some quality form: To play some consistently good rugby, as I’ve not played a lot of rugby over the last couple of years, then we will see where the year takes us.”

With such a great start to life as a Fax player, Aston will be hoping the good times can continue as Halifax prepare to take on Batley Bulldogs, on Sunday, in their first game of the new Betfred Championship season (3pm kick-off).

Aston said: “We have a few areas to fine tune this week, prepping for Batley, but we have three full sessions to iron it out so I’m sure we will.