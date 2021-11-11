Halifax Panthers overhaul backroom staff with Finn and Grix appointments

Liam Finn. Pic: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Following the departure of Panthers assistant coach Rikki Sheriffe, who has taken on work commitments outside rugby league, the club were quick to appoint Finn, who made more than 450 appearances in a successful professional career before retiring in 2021.

The former Ireland captain has signed a one year deal with the club and head coach Simon Grix said: “Rikki leaving us obviously left us in need of a replacement and Finny was the first person I spoke.

“Like Rikki, Finny has obviously represented the club as a player, keeping a keen interest after moving on, therefore has a real understanding of our club and the expectations around it.

"He is an experienced coach who will bring a lot to the coaching team, as we look to continue the good work of 2021.”

Andy Holleyhead vacated his role as Strength and Conditioning coach to take up the position of Development Officer for the Panthers Academy at Calderdale College. He has been replaced by former Panthers full-back and Ireland international Scott Grix, who retired last season.

“It’s great for us to welcome Scott fully onto the coaching team as Strength and Conditioner,” said the Fax boss. “The characteristics he has developed as a person and player will transfer nicely into this role, in addition to working with our back three throughout the year, imparting his knowledge and experience there also.”