Halifax Panthers recall Fairbank and Aston to squad for London Broncos clash

Jacob Fairbank and Cory Aston have returned to the Halifax Panthers' 21-man squad ahead of Sunday's Betfred Championship clash with London Broncos (3pm).

By Mark Berry
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:46 pm
Jacob Fairbank. Picture: Simon Hall

Fairbank (suspension) and Aston (injury) have been selected by head coach Simon Grix as Halifax prepare for their first home game of the 2022 season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Panthers squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.

Halifax PanthersLondon BroncosSimon Grix