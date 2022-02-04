Halifax Panthers recall Fairbank and Aston to squad for London Broncos clash
Jacob Fairbank and Cory Aston have returned to the Halifax Panthers' 21-man squad ahead of Sunday's Betfred Championship clash with London Broncos (3pm).
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:46 pm
Fairbank (suspension) and Aston (injury) have been selected by head coach Simon Grix as Halifax prepare for their first home game of the 2022 season.
Panthers squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.