Halifax Panthers secured their Championship status thanks to a pulsating 14-10 victory over West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls.

Tries from Jacob Fairbank and James Saltonstall helped Fax over the line in a game which will be remembered for its remarkable ending - with the Panthers only allowed to celebrate a crucial win over their fierce neighbours a staggering eight minutes after the final hooter had sounded.

In that period, Fax conceded two penalties while referee Matthew Lynn branded three cards, including a red one to Ed Barber, with the game finally ending when the Bulls’ Kieran Gill knocked-on when looking to score a certain try which would have broken Halifax hearts.

Fax could finally celebrate a sixth win in nine games - a superb turn in form at such an important time of the season. It means they are guaranteed to finish tenth with Barrow Raiders, Swinton Lions and Whitehaven all unable to catch them.

Action from Halifax v Bradford. Photo by Simon Hall.

The equation couldn’t have been simpler for both sides before kick off. A win for Fax and they’d be safe. A victory for the Bulls and they’d keep the pressure on Toulouse for that all-important second spot going into the final round of the season.

On a rainy afternoon in Calderdale, it was the Bulls, with the lure of finishing as runners-up to Wakefield Trinity and avoiding the play-off eliminator round, who started the brightest with Jayden Okunbor racing onto a lovely kick in behind but he knocked-on when he seemed destined to score the game’s opening try.

The visitors were piling on the pressure but Fax, scrapping for their Championship lives, soaked it up and edged in front thanks to a Louis Jouffret penalty after a succession of Bradford errors, including a high shot on Connor Davies which led to the Frenchman making it 2-0 after nine minutes.

More mistakes from the Bulls followed which eventually led to the day’s first try from Fairbank, who powered over between the sticks after a great short ball from Corey Johnson. It was Fairbank’s first try of the season. He couldn’t have picked a more important occasion for it.

Jacob Fairbank scores for Fax. Photo by Simon Hall.

Within the space of ten minutes, however, that lead was wiped out, and Fairbank was forced off with a head injury assessment.

Fax’s 8-0 advantage was initially narrowed to just two points thanks to Harvey Makin’s converted try. It was a great try by Makin who spun out of a tackle before weaving his way over the line.

The Bulls then went back-to-back with Jayden Myers flying over in the far corner after receiving Lee Gaskell’s pass.

It was two tries in just three minutes as the visitors turned the game on its head. Although there should have been no surprise considering Bradford had won their last five games.

The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.

They looked to be in for a hat-trick of first half tries but the returning Kieran Gill was adjudged to have knocked on, as the Bulls ended the first half the stronger of the two.

Despite Bradford’s dominance, they only had a two-point lead to show for it. And whatever Liam Finn said to his troops at the interval, it certainly worked as Fax came out with intent and purpose as the West Yorkshire derby exploded into life.

A mistake from Franklin Pele was cheered as loudly as Fairbank’s try as the Fax fans came out in force for the last home game of the season.

And no derby day should go without a mini flare-up as tempers amongst the 26 players on the slippery Shay pitch began to rise.

Fax were awarded a penalty after that minor scuffle but Jouffret skewed it wide.

But the Panthers weren’t to be denied as a succession of Bradford errors eventually led to another penalty - and Mitchell Souter in the sin bin.

Jouffret made no mistake from in front of the sticks as Fax levelled things up at 10-10.

And they were soon in front as they made the man advantage count. And they did it in supreme style with Widdop and Woodburn-Hall combining to release Saltonstall and send The Shay into raptures.

There were, however, still 20 minutes remaining. Woodburn-Hall had to be at his defensive best to thwart Jayden Okunbor before Pele charged forward only to knock on when he was over the tryline.

Connor Davies and Jouffret both had chances to give Fax some breathing space as time ticked on and they had surely done enough to secure a memorable victory - and Championship survival - when the hooter sounded.

As the East Stand rose as one to celebrate, it turned out to be an extraordinary ending as Fax weren’t allowed to celebrate for around eight excruciating minutes as the home side were penalised twice with Barber being sent off and Adam Tangata and Souter sent to the sin bin amidst unsavoury scenes.

There was still time for one last effort from the visitors as a crossfield kick looked perfect for Gill but he knocked on in front of the expectant Bulls fans, as Fax fans, and players, celebrated wildly.

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Saltonstall, Widdop, Barber, Graham, Jouffret, Keyes, Larroyer, Johnson, Fairbank, Hursey-Hord, Davies, Gee

Interchanges: O’Brien, Tangata, Boyer, Kavanagh

Tries: Fairbank, Saltonstall

Conversions: Jouffret

Penalties: Jouffret (2)

Bradford: Holmes, Okunbor, Myers, Gill, Lehmann, Gaskell, Lilley, Makin, Souter, Bayliss-Brow, Appo, Fulton, Lawrence

Interchanges: Ott, Pele, Scurr, Davies

Tries: Makin, Myers

Conversions: Lilley

Referee: Matthew Lynn