Halifax Panthers show their support to Andy’s Man Club
Halifax Panthers supported Andy’s Man Club last weekend in raising awareness for mental health and men’s suicide rates.
Both sets of players from the Swinton v Halifax game sported the Andy’s Man Club jerseys in support of the initiative whilst Andy’s Man Club members and volunteers were educating spectators around the ground.
Andrew Greenway, Project Development Officer for Andy’s Man Club, said: “It was great to see both sets of players wearing the Andy’s Man Club shirts on Sunday and raising awareness of our cause.
“Suicide is still one of the largest killers of men in the UK and the more avenues that we can go down to promote our services the better.
“Thanks to all involved at the Halifax Panthers and Swinton for their support in what was a fantastic day of awareness for our charity and cause.”
Jack Duffy, community engagement officer for Halifax Panthers, said: “Sunday was a fantastic day on and off the field for us as a club.
“It was great to be a part of raising awareness for such an important cause and a fantastic charity. We look forward to continuing to partner with them and are happy to be here in ways such as this for our community. I would also like to thank our usual warm-up shirts sponsors for their permission in taking part and their support for both the club and Andy’s Man Club. It’s great to see some form both on and off the field for the club at the moment and a big shout out to the fans and our community for joining us in this.”