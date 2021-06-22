Halifax Panthers show their support to Andy's Man Club

Both sets of players from the Swinton v Halifax game sported the Andy’s Man Club jerseys in support of the initiative whilst Andy’s Man Club members and volunteers were educating spectators around the ground.

Andrew Greenway, Project Development Officer for Andy’s Man Club, said: “It was great to see both sets of players wearing the Andy’s Man Club shirts on Sunday and raising awareness of our cause.

“Suicide is still one of the largest killers of men in the UK and the more avenues that we can go down to promote our services the better.

“Thanks to all involved at the Halifax Panthers and Swinton for their support in what was a fantastic day of awareness for our charity and cause.”

Jack Duffy, community engagement officer for Halifax Panthers, said: “Sunday was a fantastic day on and off the field for us as a club.